Peru Community Schools has made the shift to remote learning.
According to a Nov. 24 letter to parents from Superintendent Sam Watkins, the move is due to the increasing number of students and staff currently impacted by Covid-19.
Students will begin remote learning Monday, Nov. 30, and will continue until winter break, Dec. 21-Jan. 1.
Remote learning will continue Monday, Jan. 4, after break is over, and continue through Monday, Jan. 18.
According to the letter, students are currently set to return to in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 19.
"By working together, we will get through this and back to our Peru promise of graduating all students with opportunities," Watkins said in the letter.
During this time, Peru schools will still be providing meals to Miami County students ages 18 and under.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served as a drive-thru pickup at the North Broadway entrance of Peru High School. Families may take five of each meal at a time for the week.
From Monday, Nov. 30, through Wednesday, Dec. 16, meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Meals will be provided Monday, Dec. 21, and Monday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
From Jan. 4, through Jan. 18, meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
If there is need for technical support, educational technicians will be available to assist students Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit peru.k12.in.us/help to request a call back from the tech department or use the online chat support or call the Tech Hotline: 765-475-2419.
