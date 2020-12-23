Both CVS and Walgreens will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine in thousands of long-term care facilities in Indiana next week.
On Monday, CVS began administering Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine at nursing homes in 12 states, while Walgreens started last week. Both pharmacies plan on administering the vaccine in Indiana facilities starting next week Dec. 28, according to company press releases.
Both companies said they were unable to say at which facilities the vaccines would be or when they will be there, when asked by the Tribune.
CVS expects to eventually provide the vaccine to the general public at its 10,000 pharmacies across the country, where it will be able to administer 20 million to 25 million shots per month, but the specifics have yet to be announced. Walgreens also plans to distribute the vaccine at its 9,000 stores nationwide.
Grocery stores, such as Kroger and Meijer, and their respective pharmacies will also be places the public can receive the vaccine, once it is available to the general public.
