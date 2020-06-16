FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, using her phone as a mirror, Evie Altman, center, checks out her haircut that her son Marxe Orbach, 19, left, did as daughter Satch Orbach, 17, right, watches from the garage of their Bethesda, Md., home. Altman let her son cut her hair and then she cut his making this adventure a family affair. Americans are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years. That's according to the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted in late May by NORC at the University of Chicago. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)