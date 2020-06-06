Howard County has seen one of the largest increases in deaths per 1,000 residents due to COVID-19 the last two weeks, according to data compiled by the New York Times.
Kokomo and Howard County’s 0.25 COVID-19 death rate per 1,000 residents the last two weeks ranks sixth in the country, behind Farmington, New Mexico, and in front of Marion, Ohio. Milledgeville, Georgia, tops the list at 0.58 deaths per 1,000 residents. Notably, the Times includes only areas with 50,000 or more residents in its data.
Howard County’s 7% daily growth rate for COVID-19 deaths ranks second in the country. Deaths in the county are currently doubling every 10.6 days. As of June 4, the county has 41 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Howard County Health Department. Just a week ago, on May 29, the total deaths were 32, and two weeks ago, May 22, the death total was at 20.
The county’s rising death count can largely be attributed to nursing homes, local officials say.
One nursing home in particular – North Woods Village – makes up nearly half of all the county’s total deaths with 19 residents of the nursing home at 2233 W. Jefferson St. dying from the virus as of June 4, according to the company’s own data.
North Woods has seen its numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases increase in the past week and a half, up from 52 confirmed cases to 66 active cases as of June 4. Only two residents who got the virus have so far recovered.
North Woods isn’t the only local nursing home dealing with an outbreak.
Kokomo Healthcare Center, 429 W. Lincoln Road, at its peak had 50 confirmed cases and have had three deaths so far.
Despite the county’s recent death rate being in the top 10 in the country, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases isn’t growing as quickly.
The county has seen roughly 127 new confirmed cases the past two weeks or 1.54 cases per 1,000 residents, ranking the county 65th out of areas with 50,000 residents or more.
That’s a daily growth rate of 2%, with cases doubling every 30.9 days.
The recent increase in deaths but a flattening of new confirmed cases could indicate that the spread of the virus in the community as a whole has slowed down. Early on, much of the confirmed cases were from either Logansport’s Tyson plant or Delphi’s Indiana Meat Packing processing plant.
When the free testing site opened in Kokomo on May 13, officials anticipated there would be a huge increase in cases, but that hasn’t happened yet.
“We actually had a day [Thursday] go by where we didn’t have any community spread cases, which was a very positive sign for us,” County Commissioner Paul Wyman said Friday during a radio interview.
Other important indicators, such as hospital capacity, are still good.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said Thursday that the local hospitals are not overrun and that the “vast majority” of residents in the county who were confirmed to have the virus have recovered. He didn’t specify a number.
That all said, officials still want residents to practice caution and good hygiene by washing hands and wearing masks in public where it’s not possible to practice social distancing.
“The virus is still here, and we need to be mindful of that,” Wyman said. “We’re working through it clearly as a community. We’ve got great capacity at the hospitals and all those sorts of things. We’re making incredible progress.”
