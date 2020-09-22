The Kokomo Rescue Mission is limiting access to its buildings after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Executive Director Van Taylor said the mission has contacted local health officials to ensure the safety of all residents and volunteer guests. He said this is the second positive COVID case at the mission since March.
“We are grateful that this is only the second positive test that has affected our organization since March,” Taylor said in a release. “We ask your understanding through this time as we want to make sure that we are offering the safest environment possible for all our friends.”
Until Oct. 5, the mission is taking the following steps:
• All volunteers are being asked to not report to their jobs.
• Warehouse donations will be accepted using a “no contact” drop off. There will be black bins that you may put your items into outside the warehouse.
• The store will remain open until further notice, with hours Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• The main door will be locked. People who want to donate to the main office may ring the buzzer and then leave the donation on the doorstep.
Taylor said the Kokomo Rescue Mission has always been concerned with the public health and well-being of the community, and is striving to be “a good neighbor and continue to provide essential services for our residential guests and public guests.”
“Our guests and many volunteers have underlying health issues which places them at greater risk, and we are doing all we can do to provide safe facilities,” he said.
Updates on the situation will be made at www.kokomorescuemission.org.
