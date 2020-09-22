The Kokomo Rescue Mission is offering Grab and Go meals to the food insecure in our community daily from noon to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30-5 p.m. from the concessions stand in its parking lot at 321 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. They have been handing out about 140 meals with over 200 picking up food from the pantry on Wednesdays. Here, Jessicca, Sylvia and Jodie Hamilton along with Tyla Cote and Glenn Sites all walk away with meals ready to eat.