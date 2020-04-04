Howard County’s restriction of no social gathering of 10 or more people because of the novel coronavirus has caused normal funeral services to come to a screeching halt.
But that doesn’t mean local funeral homes are not putting on services.
They’re just doing it in more unique ways.
Two of the area’s biggest funeral homes – Ellers Mortuary, part of the chain Dignity Memorial that also includes Sunset Memory Garden and nearly a dozen other funeral homes across the state, and Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory – are livestreaming services to those who want it.
While livestreaming or recording a service isn’t new to many funeral homes, it has now become more prominent as large funeral services are suspended until local gathering restrictions are eased or lifted.
Matt Grecu, of Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, said the business has focused on increasing its video and photography offerings over the past several years, and now those investments are paying off.
“It’s really just been a conversation with families when they come about what capabilities we have and what of those they would like to utilize,” he said.
The livestreams Ellers and Stout offer can be public on the funeral homes’ Facebook page or websites or made private and only accessible to those with the URL link that can then be shared with friends and family.
Both Ellers and Stout are allowing families to have a full service at a later date when it’s legal and safe to do so, even if they choose to have a livestream or small, in person service. Currently, there are no restrictions on burials or cremations – the latter kills the virus – but Handy did say Ellers is taking extra safety and health precautions when handling bodies.
While the two businesses are offering as much as they can to accommodate families, it doesn’t replace a regular funeral service – something that, for many, is part of the grieving process after losing a loved one.
“It’s been a huge adjustment for both us and the family,” Jaime Handy, the general manager at Ellers, said. “And, frankly, it’s been devastating for some families.”
Grecu concurred.
“We have families that certainly feel like they’re not able to show as much respect for their loved one as they’d like to by not being able to do all the things they usually can do,” he said. “It’s a range of emotions with all that. But, that being said, the families we have serviced have been very understanding.”
When any type of normalcy will be able to return, whether that be for funeral services or just daily life, is impossible to predict but unlikely in the foreseeable future. On Thursday, the Howard County commissioners extended their gathering restriction through April 19; that’s also around the same time the virus’ peak is expected to happen in Howard County.
It’s a type of unknown that both Handy and Grecu have never seen in their collective decades of work in the funeral business.
“It is my 28th year, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Grecu said. “We’ve had situations with snowstorms and floods where we’ve had to delay some things because of travel emergencies. So we’ve had isolated incidents, but never anything for this length of time or this severity.”
