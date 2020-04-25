INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana responded Friday to criticism from congressional Democrats that the latest stimulus package, $484 billion, does not include more funding for states.
Speaking from his home in Jasper during the state’s daily press conference, Braun maintained that, because states function so differently from one another, it would have been too complicated to allocate more stimulus money to them.
President Donald Trump has signed the latest stimulus bill, restoring funding for a program benefiting small businesses, granting aid to hospitals and expanding testing in states.
“It got a little bit complicated,” Braun said. “That [difference in running state governments] is why it’ll take longer to flesh out. … It might be tied to certain reforms that you have to make within a state.”
The bill’s best-known provision, the paycheck protection program, ran out of funding in less than three weeks, requiring lawmakers to replenish the program with additional funding for hospitals and state testing.
Gov. Eric Holcomb praised the bill for “getting right at the root of what caused this [economic] derailment” and said the program would help Indiana’s small businesses.
The Small Business Administration granted 35,990 loans in Indiana totaling nearly $7.5 billion. Braun pointed to that number as evidence of the program’s popularity.
Several large Hoosier businesses have accessed the program, as well.
According to the Indiana Business Journal, Indianapolis-based Emmis Communications received $4.8 million, Hallador Energy of Terre Haute received the maximum $10 million and Escalade Inc. of Evansville received $5.6 million.
“Many of the larger small businesses, I think, got in there with that first helping of [the program]. The guidance and the rules are really earmarked to help the smallest of the small,” Braun said.
The latest bill provides $75 billion in assistance to hospitals.
Kris Box, the state health commissioner, acknowledged that Indiana’s restriction on elective surgery hurt revenue for many hospitals, but she didn’t provide details about how much of the latest stimulus money the state’s hospitals might see.
“I know that the hospitals have been requested to give the federal government information with regards to the financial stresses that they’ve been under,” Box said.
On Friday, Holcomb signed an executive order relaxing the restriction on elective procedures, as long as hospitals have adequate personal protective equipment such as gowns and masks. Elective surgeries include some performed by veterinarians and dentists, but the latest executive order doesn’t clarify whether they will be eligible for the stimulus funding.
Holcomb did hint Friday that the federal government might announce additional help to states for “nursing homes, etc.” in coming days.
Braun said he and other U.S. senators won’t return to Washington before May 4 but said he would gather information on impacted industries, especially agriculture. He also warned that perpetual funding couldn’t be maintained.
“We’re running into issues of $3 trillion added to our national debt of about $23 trillion,” Braun said. “Unlike Indiana — where we’ve got a rainy day fund and a balanced budget and all that — we don’t do that at the federal level. That’s why the next step from the feds is going to be metered out pretty carefully.”
