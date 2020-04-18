Flowers are not the only thing popping up on lawns right now. For those graduating from Northwestern High School this year, special signs commemorating the class of 2020 have sprouted as well.
With school buildings closed to help combat the spread of COVID-19, and events such as prom, senior nights and graduation disrupted, Scott Robinson was struck with inspiration while on Facebook. Robinson saw a post from his eighth-grade math teacher about a school in California placing commemorative signs in seniors’ yards, and it all clicked.
“It was just one of those moments where that was like, ‘hey, that’s a great idea,’” he said. “It was just one of those things that struck a chord. We’ve got a bunch of seniors at our place that aren’t going to get to go back, didn’t realize that their last day had already happened, their last sporting events didn’t happen and all of that.”
Robinson, whose daughter is a senior at Northwestern, was thrilled with the support gathered on Facebook for the signs. He posted four different designs to gauge what the community liked before the decision was made. According to Robinson, community was key in making sure the whole plan went well.
The community helped donate enough money to fund signs for all graduating students of Northwestern this year.
“This was not a ‘me thing’ but this was a ‘we thing,’ ” he said. “That’s what Northwestern is all about, and I think that’s what Howard County is all about.”
Robinson went on to add there were even people without students at Northwestern who supported the signs.
Rachel Mast was one of about 15 students who spent Tuesday helping to place the yard signs. Being a senior at Northwestern herself, Mast was appreciative of the gesture and said the signs show how many students are affected by the loss of prom, awards night, graduation and other moments.
Mast said she was able to enjoy distributing the signs because it was a time she could see friends again while still saying safe. She noted everyone stayed 6-feet apart, groups of people were limited to under 10 and nobody went up to the doors of houses to keep contact to a minimum.
The signs were a hit with fellow seniors. According to Mast, many classmates took pictures of their signs and posted on social media. There were also many texts sent thanking those responsible for the kind gesture in a rough time for the close-knit class of 2020.
“We are one big family,” she said. “Northwestern is a pretty small school … we’re all real close – everyone knows everybody.”
Rachel Mast’s mother, Angie Mast, thought the signs would be a great way for the community to honor and recognize the 2020 graduates who are missing out on many moments.
“I think that shows us we just have a wonderful community in Howard County,” Angie Mast said of the support garnered for the senior signs. “It shows the students that the parents and the community care about them and hopefully that other people well recognize where the kids are ... that they’re a senior and maybe honk as they go by or maybe pray about them as they drive by.”
Robinson is hopeful the signs can bring some joy to a senior class facing circumstances they never imagined.
“I think a lot of these kids growing up have been taught to roll with the punches and unfortunately life’s not fair, and that’s what this is,” he said. “They have to endure, they have to move on, they have to adapt and overcome … they are fully capable and showing it.
“Hopefully the kids enjoy it, the families enjoy it and it’s a little bit of something in an otherwise gloomy time.”
