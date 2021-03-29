Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic, centre, arrives for the cabinet session in Bratislava, Slovakia on Wednesday. A party in Slovakia’s ruling coalition has completed its withdrawal from the government amid a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s coronavirus vaccine. A crisis erupted when a secret deal came to light three weeks ago involving Slovakia’s agreement to acquire 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The populist prime minister orchestrated the deal despite disagreement among his coalition partners. (Jakub Kotian/TASR via AP)