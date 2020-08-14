TIPTON – A staff member at Tipton Community School Corporation has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release and letter sent home to parents Friday, the corporation announced it learned Friday of the positive case and followed protocols accordingly.
“Upon learning the news, we contacted the Tipton County Health Department and as per their guidelines and as outlined if our reopening plan, immediately started contact tracing, and initiated deep cleaning protocols,” according to a press release. “Fortunately, this staff member had no interaction with TCSC students but did have extended exposure with several of our staff.”
The school corporation began classes Aug. 12.
According to the release, all staff affected were contacted and will be placed in quarantine until Aug. 25.
“We will be following all confirmed and individuals potentially exposure closely. All this time, all impacted staff members are asymptomatic,” the release states.
According to the release, due to the high number of staff exposed, all sixth-grade students will be moved to virtual learning until Aug. 25. The students will be able to return to in-person instruction Aug. 26.
“This is not a decision made lightly, since we fully understand the burden this action places on parents and students,” states the release. “Parents/guardians have been contacted. We had a plan in place for this scenario and are following as outlined.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.