INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 646 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 33,068 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Howard County saw a 20% spike, Thursday from Wednesday, in its number of COVID-19 related deaths. That total is now 24, with 378 cases of the virus.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, more than 39 percent of ICU beds and more than 82 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 1,907 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 37 over the previous day following a correction to the previous day’s total. Another 161probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, following a correction to the previous day’s total. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 242,287 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 235,333 on Wednesday.
