INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 835 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 125,976 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 3,454 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,425,175 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,418,063 on Sunday. A total of 2,181,850 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
