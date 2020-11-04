INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Wednesday announced that 3,756 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 191,764 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 4,224 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 25 from the previous day. Another 240 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,748,496 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,733,575 on Tuesday. A total of 3,032,762 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
