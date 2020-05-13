INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 409 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 25,473 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
In Howard County, 258 residents of COVID-19, and nine people have died from the virus. Miami County has 129 cases and one death, and Tipton County has 21 cases and one death.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. More than 42 percent of ICU beds and nearly 81 percent of ventilators were available as of Wednesday.
A total of 1,482 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 38 over the previous day. Another 137 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 154,083 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 150,510 on Tuesday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 91. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Clinton (11), Elkhart (23), Hamilton (10), Jackson (15), Jennings (10), Lake (70), Porter (11), St. Joseph (13) and Tippecanoe (15). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.
