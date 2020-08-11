TIPTON - More than 70 residents at Miller’s Merry Manor’s Tipton location were infected with COVID-19, according to data recently released by the state.
Seventy-one residents and 12 employees at the long-term care facility have tested positive as of Monday, according the Indiana Department of Health. Six residents have died due to the virus, according to the same data.
The outbreak at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton accounts for more than half of the total 143 cumulative COVID-19 cases and more than half of the total 12 deaths reported in the county as of Monday.
Despite an outbreak at the long-term care facility, the Tipton County Health Department said in a Facebook post the county was also seeing community spread of the virus.
The 7-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state of Indiana is 7.7%, the state Health Department reported Monday. In Tipton County it's 13.2%.
“Currently, Tipton County is seeing an outbreak of individuals who are COVID-19 positive,” the Facebook post stated. “While it is true many of these individuals reside in a long-term care facility, not everyone who has tested positive over the last 2-3 weeks lives there.
“The remaining individuals who are positive are members of our community. They may have attended a family gathering, gone to the grocery store, gone on vacation, traveled out of county, etc."
Here are the numbers for total residents and staff infected and total resident deaths in Howard County long-term care facilities:
Silver Birch of Kokomo
- Residents infected:0
- Staff infected: 0
- Resident deaths: 0
North Woods Village
- Residents infected: 97
- Staff infected: 19
- Resident deaths: 33
Kokomo Healthcare Center
- Residents infected: 49
- Staff infected: 6
- Resident deaths: Fewer than 5
Kokomo Place
- Residents infected: 0
- Staff infected: Fewer than 5
- Resident deaths: 0
Primrose Retirement Community of Kokomo
- Residents infected: Fewer than 5
- Staff infected: Fewer than 5
- Resident deaths: Fewer than 5
Wellbrooke of Kokomo
- Residents infected: Fewer than 5
- Staff infected: Fewer than 5
- Resident deaths:0
Aperion Care Kokomo
- Residents infected: Fewer than 5
- Staff infected: Fewer than 5
- Resident deaths: 0
Bloom at Kokomo
- Residents infected: 13
- Staff infected: 9
- Resident deaths: 5
Waterford Place Health Campus
- Residents infected: 0
- Staff infected: 0
- Resident deaths: 0
Golden Living Center - Sycamore Village
- Residents infected: 17
- Staff infected: Fewer Less than 5
- Resident deaths: Fewer than 5
Jefferson Manor
- Residents infected: 0
- Staff infected: Fewer than 5
- Resident deaths: 0
Century Villa Health Care & Rehabilitation
- Residents infected: 35
- Staff infected: 23
- Resident deaths: 12
Century Fields Retirement Community
- Residents infected: 5
- Staff infected: Fewer than 5
- Resident deaths: Fewer than 5
Five Star Residents of North Woods
- Residents infected: 0
- Staff infected: 0
- Resident deaths: 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.