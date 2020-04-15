INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Wednesday announced that 440 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 8,955 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
COVID-19 cases in Howard County are at 50, with four deaths reported. Miami County has 17 cases, and Tipton County has 10. Neither county has reported deaths.
A total of 436 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 48,496 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 46,017 on Tuesday.
