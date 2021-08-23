The Indiana State Department of Health will host a free COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic in the parking lot of the Kokomo Event & Conference Center this week.
The clinic will be open from noon to 8 p.m. today through Wednesday in the parking lot of the event center, 1500 N. Reed Road. There is no cost for either a test or vaccine shot. No appointment is necessary.
For testing, rapid antigen and PCR tests will be available. For vaccinations, one can either choose the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For those who choose the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a second shot at least 21 days after the first dose is required for full efficacy.
