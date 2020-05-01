INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Friday announced that Howard County has two additional deaths, and 815 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 18,630 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 1,062 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 55 over the previous day following the removal of one duplication. Another 113 probable deaths have been reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
The state reported two additional deaths in Howard County, bringing its total to seven. The county now has 176 cases of COVID-19.
Miami County has 107 cases and no deaths, Tipton County has 20 cases and one death.
To date, 99,639 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 94,998 on Thursday.
