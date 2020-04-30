INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 669 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 17,835 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 1,007 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 43 over the previous day following the removal of one duplication. Another 107 probable deaths have been reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 94,998 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 91,550 on Wednesday.
Howard County has 172 cases and five deaths. Miami County has 104 cases and no deaths. Tipton County has 18 cases and one death.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 238. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (33), Cass (40), Delaware (17), Elkhart (10), Hamilton (10), Jackson (10), Johnson (16), Lake (60), Madison (14), Montgomery (27), Morgan (12), Orange (12) and St. Joseph (14). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.