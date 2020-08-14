The state of Indiana has finally launched a publicly available dashboard tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths in long-term care facilities, making it easier for the public to track such numbers.
The dashboard, similar to the state’s dashboard tracking total positive cases, deaths and tests, launched late Wednesday night and allows the public to check each facility’s specific numbers. Users can either locate the facility on the dashboard's map or search by name. The data will be updated weekly, state officials said this week.
Other information provided includes total positive cases and deaths statewide, statewide demographics on those who’ve tested positive and/or died and daily tracking of positive tests and deaths.
Initially, state leaders refused to publicly release COVID-19 data on long-term care facilities despite many being government-owned. Such facilities, though, were required to keep family members of residents up to date with reported positive cases and deaths due to the virus.
The dashboard can be accessed at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.
