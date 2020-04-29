INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 605 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 17,182 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 964 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 63 over the previous day. Another 101 probable deaths have been reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 91,550 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 87,181 on Tuesday.
Howard County has 169 cases and five deaths. Miami County has 100 cases and no deaths. Tipton County has 18 cases and one death.
