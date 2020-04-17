INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Friday announced that 642 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 10,154 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 519 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Howard County has 61 cases, Miami County has 21 and Tipton County has 10.
To date, 54,785 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 51,115 on Thursday.
