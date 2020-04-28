INDIANAPOLIS — The governor’s office announced a $17.9 million contract with private contractor OptumServe Health Services to expand testing to 100,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus symptoms in the next 30 days at sites across the state.
The expanded testing comes as Gov. Eric Holcomb weighs the risk of reopening Indiana’s economy after his stay-at-home order expires on Friday. The new contract supplements the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) testing and Indiana University testing for a comprehensive study of the virus’ spread.
“Testing is for any symptomatic Hoosiers, as well as close contacts with positive cases,” said Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer of ISDH. “This will provide a more complete picture about the spread of the virus, not only in high-risk populations but across the entire state.”
OptumServe will start with 30,000 tests per week at 20 sites, expanding its capacity and locations by mid-May. Insurance won’t be required to receive a test, but Hoosiers must pre-register online or by phone.
Holcomb said the state would announce new information related to contact tracing Wednesday. Public health experts warn that both testing and contact tracing must increase before reopening the economy.
Weaver said OptumServe would provide its own personal protective equipment, staff and testing materials, all of which some states struggle to attain. The state didn’t answer how OptumServe was selected or mention any attempts to negotiate the best price.
“We’re going to do this on a month-to-month basis and then keep evaluating the situation and what they’re providing for Indiana,” Weaver said. “The cost for the state is $17.9 million, but we are hoping that a good part of it, if not all of it, will be covered by federal grants.”
The latest federal stimulus package included $25 billion for states to expand their testing. The state estimates it will receive approximately $2.4 billion from the stimulus package.
“If you test a lot of people, you’re going to see a lot more positives,” Weaver said. “I think we all need to continue to act as if we currently have the virus and others around us do, too.”
Holcomb said testing and case numbers only represented part of his decision about extending or modifying the stay-at-home executive order on Friday. His order would affect whether Simon Property Group would move forward with opening malls across the country, including its locations in Indiana.
“My north star is focused on ‘Is or is not the health care system that we have overwhelmed? And today, it is not,'” Holcomb said. “It’s not just focusing on the positive cases — that will continue. This could be with us for a year. It’s how we manage our way through this and how we keep that curve flat enough so that our health care system can care for those folks who are in need.”
