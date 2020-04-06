INDIANAPOLIS — Twelve more Hoosiers have died from the COVID-19 virus and more than 500 new cases have been identified, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
According to data released Monday, Indiana has 4,944 COVID-19 cases, up from 4,411 on Sunday.
The 12 deaths bring Indiana's total to 139, up from 127 on Sunday.
Howard County, as of Sunday, has 32 current cases of COVID-19. The county has recorded two deaths due to the virus.
Miami County, as of Sunday, has seven cases, and Tipton County has six.
Marion County continues to lead the state with 1,956 COVID-19 cases.
According to demographic data, the majority of patients fall between 50 and 59 years of age, at 20.1%. Seventeen percent of patients are 60-69, while 16.9% are 40-49.
The number of tests administered stands at 26,191.
