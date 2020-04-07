INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health Tuesday morning announced that 568 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 5,507 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 173 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state health department and occurred over multiple days.
Four people have now died of the virus in Howard County, where the state health department reports 37 cases.
Miami County has nine cases, and Tipton County has eight.
