INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Friday announced that 5,700 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 324,537 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 5,328 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 33 from the previous day. Another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
Howard County added 62 new cases Thursday for a new total of 3,641. COVID deaths remain at 77.
To date, 2,162,110 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,145,727 on Thursday. A total of 4,148,596 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
