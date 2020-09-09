INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Wednesday announced that 720 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 101,485 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Indiana moved Howard County from blue to yellow on its COVID Distribution metric, signifying that infections have increased. Howard has 1,167 cases and 62 deaths.
A total of 3,173 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day. Another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,158,018 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,150,863 on Tuesday. A total of 1,572,960 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
