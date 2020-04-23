INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s first coronavirus infections occurred at least a couple weeks before the first illness for a resident was confirmed in early March, the state health commissioner said Wednesday.
That would indicate the virus could have been spreading around Indiana for perhaps six weeks before the statewide stay-at-home order took effect March 25.
“We tracked cases that we thought probably went back to at least mid-February,” said the health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box.
Indiana’s coronavirus death toll reached 661 as the state health department added 31 newly reported deaths on Wednesday. That total will jump up later this week as the official count starts including deaths that doctors blame on COVID-19 without confirmation of the illness from test results.
