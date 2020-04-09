Kokomo's annual Strawberry Festival has been rescheduled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The festival, which is typically held in conjunction with June's First Friday event, was scheduled for June 5.
It will now be held on July 31, according to a press release from the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance.
Even though the date has changed, the event will be very much the same, as long as it is safe to host the event, according to the release. The annual event features Amish-made shortcake, ice cream, strawberries and whipped cream piled high in bowls, along with a lineup of live music on the courthouse square downtown.
The Rhum Academy of Music will host student performances, and ABATE of Howard County will present the Tiny Tots Motorcycle Adventure, and many vendors will be on site, as long as officials have deemed it safe, according to the release.
Susan Alexander, manager of the Greater kokomo Downtown Association, said in the press release the association will continue to work closely with city and county officials leading up to the event, and the organization will make adjustments to the festival as necessary.
“Strawberry Festival is such a wonderful way to experience our community,” Alexander said. “We’re going to figure out a way to bring this event to the community in the safest way possible. And now, instead of a beginning of summer celebration, we’re planning an end of summer celebration.”
