Due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions, it has been almost three months since families of long-term care centers have been able to visit in-person with their loved ones. On June 3, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) released new guidance for outdoor family visitation.
American Senior Communities (ASC) said residents and families are anxious to connect and is developing policies and protocols based on the new guidance to keep residents and employees safe while reintroducing family visitation.
In Kokomo, the ASC affiliated community is North Woods Village.
Only ASC communities that meet specific criteria can allow visitations to occur.
According to ISHD guidelines, this criteria includes no new COVID cases originated within the facility for 14 days and new COVID admissions to the facility wouldn't constitute a facility-onset COVID case.
The facility most establish a schedule of visitation hours and adequate staff must be present to allow for personnel to help with the outdoor transition of residents, monitoring of visitation, and wiping down visitation areas after each visit. Areas where visitors and residents sit must be wiped down between visits.
Other guidelines include screening resident visitors for signs of COVID symptoms. Facilities must provide alcohol-based hand rub to families visiting residents and demonstrate how to use it appropriately if necessary.
Visitors of approved communities will be screened, asked to sign-in, wear a face mask and adhere to proper social distancing along with other criteria during the visitation. Residents must also wear a mask during the visit and meet additional criteria as well.
ASC families are encouraged to review the criteria provided by ISDH, and will be notified when their loved ones’ community qualifies for these outdoor visitations.
While there are quite a few protective criteria, this new guidance brings hope, and ASC looks forward to planning these long-awaited reunions.
“The residents and families we serve are very important to us, and we will continue to move forward with compassion and an over-abundance of caution and quality care,” said ASC CEO Donna Kelsey in a release.
Those interested in attending a family reunion are encouraged to contact Angela Drew at AngelaDrew@ASCSeniorCare.com or call 317-645-5872.
