Taylor Elementary School will be closing for 14 days, retroactive to Nov. 2.
According to a letter from Taylor Community School Corporation Superintendent Chris Smith, the closure comes as a result of a positive COVID-19 result in the elementary school’s food service department.
“Because we did not receive the positive test results until early Tuesday morning, we were unable to share the information until just before the start of school,” the letter reads.
The school will remain closed until Monday, Nov. 16, based on 14-day quarantine protocol.
As of Nov. 3, eLearning will be used for Taylor Elementary School students until they return to in-person learning.
The statement also mentions, at this time, students at the middle school and high school are not affected.
“The process of canceling school is never an easy decision for any reason,” the statement reads. “Safety of students, families and staff is always the best decision.”
