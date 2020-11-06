Taylor Middle School and Taylor High School have transitioned to virtual starting Nov. 6, retroactive to Nov. 14.
This information comes from a letter from Taylor Community School Corporation Superintendent Chris Smith and follows the closure of Taylor Elementary School earlier this week.
According to the letter, the positive COVID-19 tests come from the middle/high school food service staff. A similar situation was cause for the closure of Taylor Elementary School.
“Because we did not receive the positive test results until Friday morning, we were unable to share the information until just before the start of school,” the letter reads, which added the two schools would release at 10:05 a.m., Friday.
Both the middle school and high school will be closed through Nov. 18, with students set to return to in-person classes Nov. 19.
The elementary school is still set to reopen Nov. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.