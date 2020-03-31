In other education news

IUK donates medical necessities to hospitals

To help local health care professionals in need of personal protective equipment, IU Kokomo announced that the IUK school of nursing had donated items such as gloves, gowns, masks, foot protectors, head covers, and more from the campus's nursing foundations lab and the nursing simulation lab. These items were sent to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital and Community Howard Regional Health.

“We didn’t feel it would be right for us to keep it when our brothers and sisters are on the front line of dealing with an illness like this,” lecturer in nursing and clinical liaison at IUK Lesley Connolly said in a news release. “We decided we had to give it to them.”