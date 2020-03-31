With their daily lives drastically altered, teachers and students alike have been doing their best to adapt to new education methods during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools closed their doors beginning March 13 to combat the spread of COVID-19 and turned to remote teaching and e-learning as the primary means of education.
One week later, March 20, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced all K-12 schools closed until May 1.
Teachers like Tipton Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Jessica Hendricks are using programs such as Google Classroom to meet with their students for the time being. The software allows teachers the ability for screen-sharing, presentations, interactive learning and sharing documents needed to complete the lesson, along with other features.
To make up for lack of face-to-face work, the class uses Google Hangout sessions twice a day to video chat, get further instruction and have social interactions with her much missed students.
“I’m left with a blank computer screen and a pile of paper and some digital plans,” Hendricks said. “I don’t get to see what they’re learning or how they’re learning, so that Google Hangout has been a lifesaver to me.”
The elementary school teacher said closing the school was the right thing to do, but also described it as “heartbreaking.”
Hendricks and her co-teacher Hunter Walsh have been more creative when it comes to delivering educational content to their students by creating daily YouTube videos focusing on the lesson. In one of the videos, Hendricks and Walsh portray employees at the fictional Al’s Algebra Diner and explain how to solve algebra problems.
“Honestly, the kids are loving them,” Hendricks said, adding that the videos make use of costumes and props. “We post those as a daily thing so the kids are all tuning in to see what crazy stunt their teachers are up to next.”
Leslie Lewis, a language and literature teacher in the International Baccalaureate Academy at Kokomo High School, said the immediacy of moving a curriculum from a traditional lesson to e-learning was a difficult adjustment.
She cited challenges such as how the delivery of the lesson will change, anticipating students’ needs with new material, anticipating what students may struggle with, how to assess students and how to give them feedback as a few of many challenges.
Lewis was thankful for a faculty meeting days prior to the closing announcement about what kind of things could potentially happen if the school was shut down, and how to be prepared. She said she feels the corporation did things right for the teachers and the students.
Lewis uses Canvas, web-based education management system to make sure everything goes smoothly. She’s able to post assignments and recordings for the students to listen too. Canvas had already been used in her classes so students were familiar with how it operates. She also plans on having meetings with her class on Zoom, a video meeting platform.
Mariah Horner, a middle school math teacher at St. Joan of Arc and Patrick with five different classes, has set up her home office to try to be like a classroom which includes a dry-erase board behind her for students to see when video chatting with them.
Horner said teachers are doing many things to make the at home learning go smoothly such as making calls home to parents to make sure students are understanding the lesson and seeing if any help is needed. She also said the school has Chromebooks on campus but is now issuing them out so the students have the technology they need.
Horner has found her students to be dealing with the online education model well and, in some cases, help her with using the technology.
“I’ve got a really good group of middle schoolers here,” she said. “I really enjoy them. Not being able to see their faces has been really miserable for me because I love to teach and so just being able to see their face, just being able to see them to know, ‘Yeah, we’re doing okay.’”
There are some challenges Horner has dealt with, such as keeping students organized while not directly being with them. In school, she is able to pull them aside to talk to them about what they’re missing but now finds herself going through all assignments and trying to find exactly what her students may miss.
She also noted that out of all of this craziness, there have been some positives such as a greater appreciation for Google Classroom. After growing used to program, Lewis plans on eventually moving all of the tests and vocabulary work to it in an effort to use less paper.
While Hendricks is glad for the positive reception by the students to the videos and online learning, she said it’s still hard for any teacher to not be able to spend time with their students and for the kids to not see each other each day.
“They want to talk to me, they want to talk to each other, they want to process and all of that is good and healthy,” she said. “I feel like we’re missing the most fun part of our year where we prove everything we’ve learned by taking that ILEARN test and celebrate and had all of these self-selected topics that they were interested in learning scheduled for May.”
Kokomo’s Lewis feels similarly and misses being able spend time with her students in person.
“I worry about them – I worry about them anyway,” she said. “You don’t have that day to day contact where you can just check in with a kid … that part is difficult because there’s kids that you know that this is especially difficult for.”
