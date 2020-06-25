Jason Mygrant, a 34-year-old Special Olympics Howard County athlete, was looking forward to being one of the nearly 3,000 athletes converging on Terre Haute this year to compete in the annual Summer Games.
But the trip was called off after the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The state finals competition was scheduled for June 12-14, and is Special Olympics Indiana’s largest annual event.
David Mygrant, Jason’s dad and Special Olympics Howard County volunteer, said it was a tough pill to swallow, but they all knew it was the right decision.
“We weren’t surprised at all,” he said. “A lot of our athletes are fragile. We were obviously disappointed because we go every year. We love going down, we always look forward to it.”
Although there isn’t a Summer Games this year, that doesn’t mean Mygrant and the other athletes won’t have a chance to compete.
That’s because Special Olympics Indiana created a virtual, at-home sports and fitness challenge to take its place.
The virtual Summer Games Challenge began on June 12 with opening ceremonies, and runs for five weeks. During the competition, Special Olympians, along with family members or volunteers, compete remotely in at-home challenges. Participants earn points as they complete sports and fitness skills, as well as health and wellness activities.
Linda Lauderbaugh, Special Olympics Howard County coordinator, said about 60 Howard County athletes and volunteers signed up to participate. She said it may not be the same as the Summer Games, but it still provides an opportunity to do something active and fun.
“Our kids are not like others where they can get out and go and do things, so this is just something that they have just for them,” she said.
Howard County Special Olympics athletes are competing against other athletes from seven other counties for the most points. Individual competitors win awards, and each county’s Special Olympics program is awarded prize money based on their point totals at the end of the tournament.
“We’re just trying to encourage them and keep them moving,” Lauderbaugh said. “So far they’ve loved it. It’s been a good response from the athletes.”
Janny Varnau signed up her daughter, Annalisa Varnau, 29, for the virtual summer games, but that decision came after considering not participating this year.
“I was concerned that maybe she’d be confused or if I started talking about it she would think we were going to the actual games,” Varnau said. “She doesn’t have the conceptual ability to understand the word ‘virtual.’”
But when Varnau watched Annalisa’s eyes light up after turning on the opening ceremonies of the virtual games, followed by an hour-long Zoom dance party for the athletes, she knew she had made the right decision.
“Something about that was familiar to her,” Varnau said. “She was thrilled to death. She stood the whole hour in front of the computer dancing with her friends. And it was awesome.”
Since then, the mother-daughter duo have worked together at completing different exercises, like lifting weights, doing squats and sit-ups, or walking together.
“She’s delighted with those activities,” Varnau said. “She doesn’t feel like she’s missing out at all. And it’s good for me too, so we just do it together. It’s good just to feel like we’re a part of things.”
David and Joyce Mygrant said it was the same for their son, Jason, who always loves seeing his friends during the in-person Summer Games in Terre Haute.
“Special Olympics is about going and competing and all that physical stuff,” David said. “But the aspects of friendships and socialization are so important to it. He misses that a lot.”
But the virtual challenges have helped fill that void. They said Jason looks forward to doing the activities and having fun with his friends, even though he can’t see them in person. He also likes that he’s helping his Howard County team earn points in the competition.
“By having the Special Olympics attached to it, then our athletes feel part of something and they want to do it,” Joyce said. “I think for him, it was good to know he was part of the group and being a Special Olympic event was like ‘Okay, good, we get to do something Special Olympics again.’”
Jason, who loves basketball, has been consistent about working every day at earning points by practicing his shooting, dribbling and passing skills. The family also plans to practice swimming and softball, and walk and bike together as part of the competition.
“It’s just what we do,” David said. “It gets us active. We just love sports and love seeing Special Olympians participate.”
County Coordinator Lauderbaugh said she hopes the group can get back to practicing like before, but in the meantime, she’s thankful the athletes have something they can do that’s safe and fun during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’m hoping that this will help them get healthier, stay healthy, keep them involved and just keep them going,” she said.
