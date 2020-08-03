INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Monday announced that 582 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 68,433 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Tipton County now has 107 cases, up from 90 and Friday, and five deaths. Howard County has 804 cases, up 3.5% since Friday, and 65 deaths. Miami County has 258 cases and two deaths.
A total of 2,780 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five over the previous day. Another 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of Monday, more than 39% of ICU beds and nearly 85% of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 775,482 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 769,043 on Sunday.
Beginning Tuesday, ISDH will be offering free testing this week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following counties: Brown, Elkhart, Jasper, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lake, Marshall, Perry, Spencer, Switzerland, Tippecanoe and Wells.
