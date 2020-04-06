TIPTON — A Tipton County Sheriff's Department merit road deputy that had recent possible exposure to someone with the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has now tested positive for the virus himself.
According to a TCSD press release, the deputy — who has not been identified for privacy reasons — is now quarantined inside his residence and is exhibiting no symptoms at this time.
The deputy has had limited interaction with the department and with the public for several weeks now due to recent surgery, the release noted, and Sheriff Tony Frawley denied that any other employee of the sheriff's department or any inmate currently inside the Tipton County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
TCSD is also currently following recommendations from the Tipton County Health Department, the Indiana Department of Correction Chief Medical Officer and the Sheriff's Office medical provider to monitor all staff and jail detainees at this time, the release stated.
