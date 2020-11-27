Tipton County Graphic (Map)

TIPTON – Tipton County soon will have a COVID-19 testing site run by the county health department.

The testing site will begin operations Monday, Nov. 30, at the old county jail, located at 121 W. Madison St., and will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every third Saturday of the month, according to a Wednesday press release from the Tipton County Health Department.

Testing will be free to the public, regardless of symptoms. Children as young as 2-years-old may get tested with parental consent.

Those wanting to be tested must register for an appointment at scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov and should bring proof of Indiana residency, such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill with them to the appointment.

