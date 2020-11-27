TIPTON - Tipton County will soon have a free COVID-19 testing site run by the county health department.

The testing site will begin operations Nov. 30 at the old county jail, 121 W. Madison St., and will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every third Saturday of the month, according to a Wednesday press release from the Tipton County Health Department.

Testing will be free to the public, regardless of symptoms. Children as young as two-years-old can get tested with parental consent.

Those wanting to be tested must register for an appointment at scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov and should bring proof of Indiana residency, such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill.