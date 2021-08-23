Tipton County COVID-19 testing site
The Tipton County Health Department is reopening its COVID-19 testing site, albeit in a different location. 

The testing site will be located at the Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St., according to a health department Facebook post. The site will be drive-thru style.

Hours of operation are 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, beginning Monday, Aug. 23.

Appointments are required at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/.

Demand for COVID testing has increased in recent weeks, as cases have climbed due to the more transmissible Delta variant.

