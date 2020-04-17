TIPTON - Tipton County has seen its first death due to COVID-19.
According to a press release from the Tipton County Health Department, an adult female over the age of 60 died on April 14 at Indiana University Health North Hospital due to the novel coronavirus. No other personal information about the woman is being released due to privacy laws.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, Tipton County has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a total of 77 tests administered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.