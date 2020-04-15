President Donald Trump thinks Kokomo is a "great place."
That's the words the president used when he mentioned the city Wednesday during his daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic while praising General Motors for using its Kokomo plant to make ventilators.
Local employees, including members of United Auto Workers Local 292, which represents the plant, are now mass producing Ventec Life Systems’ critical care ventilators and plan to ship out more than 600 of the machines this month.
The company is set to produce 30,000 ventilators from inside the Kokomo plant, after signing a $489.4 million contract with the Department of Health and Human Services.
