INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 244 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 37,623 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 38 percent of ICU beds and 83 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,135 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 over the previous day. Another 181 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
In Howard County, 38 people have died from COVID-19 and there are currently 446 cases. Miami County has 151 cases and one death, and Tipton County has 26 cases and one death.
To date, 309,503 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 304,263 on Sunday.
