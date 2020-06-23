County municipalities can now be reimbursed for certain extra expenses incurred due to COVID-19.
As part of the CARES Act Congress passed in March, the state of Indiana received $300 million that can be used to reimburse local municipalities for certain COVID-19 related expenses.
Accepted expenses include “a necessary expenditure directly incurred” between March 1 through Dec. 31, 2020 due the pandemic that was not previously accounted for in the municipalities most recent budgets. For example, overtime pay for government employees can be reimbursed if the employees worked overtime due to the pandemic.
Notably, the money can’t be used to make up for lost revenue or paid sick leave due to COVID-19.
Here’s the amounts local municipalities are eligible to receive:
- Howard County: $2,672,264
- City of Kokomo: $1,877,489
- Town of Greentown: $76,893
- Town of Russiaville: $35,590
Both the county and city told the Tribune their respective offices - Auditor’s Office and City Controller - are currently working on filing reimbursement claims.
