Those on the frontlines of COVID-19 will now be able to access free, virtual care groups.
Turning Point, a collaborative effort between the medical, mental health and faith-based communities, is offering support meetings for first responders and frontline workers, such as paramedics, EMTS, nurses, doctors, home health care workers and grocery store workers and managers.
The support meetings will be led by mental health providers and employees’ peers on video chat service Zoom. The program, which started on Monday and will go on for as long as needed, is free (no insurance required) and will be offered three times a week. Participants can partake as much or as little as they want.
For those interested, call 765-450-3590 to sign-up or for more information.
FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP
Another new program Turning Point is offering is Family Support Group.
The virtual group is designed for people who have either family members or friends living with a substance abuse disorder. This program is based on the Community Reinforcement and Family Training (CRAFT) model.
Topics include:
- Family dynamics: identifying triggers and motivators
- Developing positive communication techniques.
- Helping the loved one enter treatment services and engage in recovery.
Effective met
- hods and available resources, empowering you to influence change and improve your quality of life.
Meetings are held from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday. A link to access the meetings will be posted on Turning Point’s Facebook page.
