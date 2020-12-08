Due to the recent spike in COVID cases locally, as well as a small number of positive cases within the Kokomo Police Department support staff, the city of Kokomo is closing public access to the second and third floors of city hall for the remainder of December.
This comes at the request and recommendation of Kokomo Police Chief Doug Stout.
The decision, according to a city press release, was made to properly quarantine those employees who might have been affected and to help prevent the possibility of exposure to the public and to other employees.
According to the release from the city, no one who deals daily with members of the general public were affected, so citizens who visited city hall recently do not need to get tested.
A Friday press release stated that all of city hall would be closed to the public, though the city clarified on Monday that the closure only applies to the second and third floors.
Citizens should contact the appropriate department by email or by phone. Wastewater utility customers can pay online at www.cityofkokomo.org or by using the drop box in the south parking lot of City Hall. Information and reports from the Kokomo Police Department may also be requested at the first floor service window or by calling 456-7108.
