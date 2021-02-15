The Howard County Health Department run and Optum COVID-19 testing site will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.
The county - and most of the state for that matter - is under a winter storm warning until Tuesday morning as up to 10 inches or more of snow could fall between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.
As a result, both the county run COVID-19 testing site, 620 N. Bell Street, and the Optum testing site, 721 W. Superior St., will both be be closed.
