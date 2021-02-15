COVID-19 testing site 01.jpg

Howard County is running a free COVID testing site for residents in the former city-county employee clinic at 620 N. Bell St.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The Howard County Health Department run and Optum COVID-19 testing site will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather. 

The county - and most of the state for that matter - is under a winter storm warning until Tuesday morning as up to 10 inches or more of snow could fall between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. 

As a result, both the county run COVID-19 testing site, 620 N. Bell Street, and the Optum testing site, 721 W. Superior St., will both be be closed. 

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you