The Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau is joining in on the forgivable loan program party.
The Visitors Bureau has earmarked $175,000 to hand out to hotels and motels, banquet halls and conference centers, event centers and visitor attractions that have been directly affected and have lost revenue due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Howard County Council approved the program at its Tuesday meeting, which will offer up to $5,000 – at $2,500 a month for two months – to approved businesses. The money will be coming out of the Visitor Bureau’s capital project fund that currently sits at a $2.38 million balance, according to Charlie Sparks, president & CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance.
To be eligible for the program, businesses have to be located in Howard County and in business for six months or more as of March 16, have been negatively affected financially by the current health crisis, not have any property tax liens or legal judgments against it, must be current on property taxes through 2018, pay 2019 taxes, and the application must be submitted by the business owner. Additionally, hotels and motels must be current in the submission of their Innkeeper’s Tax.
Any money received through the program must be used for paying mortgages or rent, utilities, payroll or other approved business-related expenses incurred after March 16. The loan will only have to be paid back if the business relocates outside of the county or goes out of business before Dec. 31.
Applications are currently being accepted and will be accepted until June 30. Applications and required documents can be emailed to information@visitkokomo.org or mailed to the Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau, 700 E. Firmin St., Suite 200, Kokomo, IN 46902.
The Visitors Bureau’s forgivable loan program is the third such program launched in the county in the last two months.
In April, the city of Kokomo launched its $1 million Kokomo StrongER (Emergency Relief) Forgivable Loan Program for businesses in the city limits, followed closely by Howard County’s $250,000 program for businesses in Russiaville, Greentown and the unincorporated areas. Both programs have now exhausted their funds.
Notably, if a business received money from the city or county’s forgivable loan program, they will also be able to receive money from the Visitors Bureau’s program.
