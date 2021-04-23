Want to receive your COVID-19 vaccine without setting up an appointment?
Saturday is the day to do just that.
The Howard County Health Department is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kokomo Event Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
There is no pre-scheduling required. Attendees should bring an ID and health insurance card if they have insurance. The health department will be administering the Moderna vaccine at no cost.
Here are some facts to know:
- Moderna requires two doses for full protection. You will be considered fully protected two weeks after receiving the final dose of Moderna vaccine.
- You’ll need to show proof of age at your appointment (driver’s license, state ID card, passport).
- Sign up for V-safe, the after-vaccination health checker on your smartphone at vsafe.cdc.go
As of Thursday, 18,028 (22%) county residents are fully vaccinated.
Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health at ourshot.in.gov.
