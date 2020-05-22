WALTON - The Walton Public Library will open to the public on June 2, according to a press release.
The library will have a phased opening program. On June 2, Summer Reading program sign-ups will begin and patrons will be able to browse shelves and take advantage of restricted computer use.
There will be fewer than 100 people allowed in the building. Common use items like toys, games and puzzles will not be available and reference services are available by appointment only.
Until then, the library will offer curbside service, and the drop box is open and checked daily to quarantine and disinfect items. Call 574-626-2234 or email ktroutman@walton.lib.in.us for more information.
