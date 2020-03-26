Continue to stay home and only leave when necessary.
That was the message Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said repeatedly during an hour-long joint Facebook Live stream Wednesday evening that had more than 500 people viewing at peak.
The two local elected officials gave an update on local numbers and answered questions from the public regarding COVID-19. The full livestream can be viewed on the city's Facebook page. Here are some of the highlights:
CONFIRMED CASES
Howard County had a new confirmed case Wednesday, the two said, bringing the county’s total to seven. Two of those seven, Wyman said, are people who don’t live in the county but do work in the county.
That number will likely go up as the county still has upwards of a 100 cases to be tested. Moore said it’s currently taking about a week for test results to come back, and Wyman added that those being tested in the county are “high risk,” mostly including hospital workers and family members of those showing symptoms.
The two gave their condolences to the family of the 60-year-old county resident who died Tuesday due to the virus, the county’s first fatality.
“I think for a lot of people that really hit hard and brought the reality of this virus to our community,” Wyman said.
“Keep the family in your prayers. They’re obviously in a lot of pain today.”
DISPELLING RUMORS
A handful of rumors have spread on social media regarding the travel advisory possibly being changed to red and whether the national guard will be coming to Howard County. The commissioner and mayor addressed both of those concerns in their livestream.
Wyman and Moore said there’s absolutely no talks ongoing to move the county’s travel advisory to a red Travel Warning, which could allow for travel to be restricted to emergency management workers only.
The state is currently under an essential only travel advisory for two weeks, effective Wednesday. The order is not a complete lockdown, and still allows residents to pick up groceries, go to work and receive medical care.
Howard County was one of the first counties in the state to begin to implement restrictions, such as limiting the number of people in public or private gatherings to less than 10 and closing theaters, gyms, schools, libraries and more through mid-April, and one of the first to issue the county move to a Travel Watch advisory and order non-essential businesses to close.
Wyman said the decision to go forward with those orders was due to all the data the county was receiving from medical experts, telling officials how quickly the virus can spread throughout a community.
“We could see those trends happening in other communities, other states and even in other countries ... and as we saw those charts, we really wanted to be out in front of things here in Howard County,” Wyman said.
Currently, the county’s designation of what is an essential and non-essential business is stricter than the state, and Wyman said that will remain the case for the time being.
The county’s order closing what it deems a non-essential business ends Friday, April 3. The county may let that order run its original course or may extend it. Wyman said talks regarding that decision will be happening next week.
If officials were to ever consider moving to a red Travel Warning advisory, it would be because the county was seeing an “incredible spike” in the number of COVID-19 cases.
“That is not imminent, ladies and gentlemen,” Wyman said about the county moving to a Travel Warning. “In fact, it’s not even part of our daily conference calls, meetings and discussions.”
There have also been rumors on social media that the National Guard is coming to “take over” the county. That is not remotely true, Wyman said. Gov. Eric Holcomb has activated the National Guard, but it will primarily be used to assist hospitals in dealing with the pandemic.
CONTACT INFO
If someone is confused about local laws in place due to the COVID-19 crisis, they can call the Howard County Commissioners at 765-456-2243 or the Mayor’s Office at 765-456-7444 during regular office hours for help and information. If calling after hours or on the weekends, leave a message so you can receive a call back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.