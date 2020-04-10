PERU – The Cole Porter Festival, celebrating Peru’s famous hometown composer, has been canceled for the first time since it started 27 years ago, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The festival is always held the second week in June to coincide with Porter’s birthday, but festival organizers decided to call it off over concerns about the coronavirus.
Ellen Mock, an executive committee member of the festival, said organizers have been meeting since January to plan the event, but most of the preparations happen in April. That’s not possible now with the state’s stay-at-home order.
“We knew we just couldn’t start in May and have a festival,” Mock said in a release. “We felt it was the responsible thing to do.”
The festival was started by then-Peru Mayor Jim Walker and the Miami County Historical Society to draw people downtown. Last year, the nonprofit ReDiscover Downtown Peru took over producing the festival, which has been held every year until now.
The annual four-day event includes music, food, film, multimedia presentations, theater, tours and an old-fashioned ice cream social. In past years, it’s drawn nearly 1,000 people from as far away as San Diego and Chicago and as close by as Rochester and Logansport.
Festival organizers are now looking to next year and making plans for new activities and events, including after-parties and dances.
“We’ll have all the things you love about the festival, plus a chance to dance and mingle afterwards,” said Cole Porter Festival Director Karl Rosenow.
For more information or to volunteer for next year’s festival, call Vicki Draper at 765-472-7655.
Porter was one of America’s most famous composers, known for his hit Broadway songs and big-city suavity.
But the man who became famous for his cosmopolitan lifestyle and catchy tunes such as “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” was born and raised in the small town of Peru.
Porter did some of his first composing as a child in the early 1900s at his house at 19 S. Huntington St., Peru, which has since been turned into the Cole Porter Inn.
